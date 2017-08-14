Hodges named Benton Chief of Police
By:
Sarah Perry
Monday, August 14, 2017
BENTON, AR
Scotty Hodges, who was serving as the interim police chief for the city of Benton, has been appointed to become the new chief of police during a Benton City Council meeting today.
After an unanimous vote by the council, Hodges was sworn in by Saline County Circuit Court Judge Gary Arnold.
"You absolutely hit a home run," Arnold told the council.
For more information, see Tuesday's edition of The Saline Courier.
