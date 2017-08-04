Hodges named interim chief of police

In a send-off celebration for former Benton Police Chief Kirk Lane on Friday at the Benton Senior Activity and Wellness Center, Mayor David Mattingly announced that Scotty Hodges will step into the role of chief on an interim basis. The Benton City Council will discuss the appointment during an Aug. 14 meeting.

Hodges was previously second in charge as assistant chief to Lane.

Lane announced his resignation recently after being named new Arkansas Drug Director by Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Lane will begin his new career Monday.

See Sunday's issue of The Saline Courier for more information.