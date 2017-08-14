Hodges sworn in as BNPD chief

A week after being named interim chief of the Benton Police Department, Scotty Hodges was officially sworn in as the department's leader Monday.

The Benton City Council approved the appointment during its regularly scheduled meeting held at the Benton Municipal Complex.

In July, former police chief Kirk Lane announced he would be ending his tenure with the department Aug. 6 after accepting the Arkansas Drug Director position from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

