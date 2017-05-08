Hogs RB Williams to retire from football

Arkansas running back Rawleigh Williams says he will stop playing football after a most-recent injury scare that came after he broke his neck in a game a year and half ago.

Williams, who was third in the Southeastern Conference with 1,360 yards rushing last season, suffered what coach Bret Bielema called a "stinger" during the team's final spring practice a week ago.

The 5-foot-10, 226-pound Williams fell to the ground after a light hit and remained there before being loaded onto a stretcher and being taken away in an ambulance while his family watched.

Williams was originally injured during his freshman season in 2015 , and he and his family met doctors last week and later with Bielema. The running back says he has "dodged the bullet twice," and that he wants to ensure he can live a normal life.

