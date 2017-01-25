Hornets can't finish comeback

A 15-point deficit proved too much to overcome for the Bryant Hornets on Tuesday in North Little Rock against the Charging Wildcats, though Bryant came awfully close to doing it. But, the Wildcats did just enough down the stretch to hold off the Hornets in a 61-59 win in 7A Central Conference action.

Wildcat senior BJ Walker hit a three to open the game which started a 15-0 run for North Little Rock (10-4, 4-1) before Bryant senior Sam Chumley picked up a steal and hit a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding. Down 20-3 with just under a minute left, senior Lowell Washington laid it in with the assist going to Chumley for the 20-5 deficit after one.

“Obviously that was the difference,” Bryant Coach Mike Abrahamson said of the early NLR run. “North Little Rock is a great team, super athletic, deep, get after you defensively and shoot the ball really well. They’re tough to defend, but they didn’t get our best effort for the majority of that game. And that’s what is disappointing.”

The Hornets (14-4, 3-2) trailed 31-18 in a tough first half, but would get within 10, 44-34, going into the final quarter. And just like the third quarter, Bryant and NLR were trading baskets for most of the fourth as Bryant would get within eight on several occasions including senior Calvin Allen’s layup to start the quarter.

But like he did all game, 6-5 senior forward Deion Dobbins responded with an offensive rebound and dunk to push it back to 10 for the Charging Wildcats. Dobbins finished with a game-high 22 points and added nine rebounds.