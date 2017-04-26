Hornets come back for win

In a key 7A Central Conference game for the Bryant Hornets vs. the Southside Mavericks at home, Bryant trailed 2-1 going into the final inning. The Hornets would force extra innings and win it in the eighth on an error to take the 3-2 victory for their fourth straight win and kept pace in conference action. The win puts Bryant at 15-7 overall, 8-3 in the Central, good for third place with the Hornets’ next three games coming against the top teams in the conference.

Southside took a 2-0 lead off of senior starting pitcher Seth Tucker in the top of the third inning, but the Hornets would get a run back in the bottom of the fourth when junior Scott Schmidt reached on a one-out walk, junior Matthew Sandidge was hit by a pitch and Schmidt scored on junior Brandon Hoover’s fly out, which resulted in an error and run for Bryant to get within 2-1.

With the Hornets going into their last at bat, senior Cameron Coleman hit a one-out single before sophomore Jake Wright struck out for the second out. Coleman stole second and sophomore Logan Chambers singled him to third base before sophomore Coby Greiner came through with the game-tying hit, a single to center, to force extras.