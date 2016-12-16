Hornets earn All State, All Conference

The Bryant Hornets had four players earn 7A All-State honors recently and a swarm of other Hornets earned All-Conference honors after Bryant surprised the masses finishing with a 9-4 record and a trip to the 7A state semifinals.

Making All State was senior record-breaking kicker Hayden Ray, senior receiver Reece Coates, senior defensive lineman Hayden Knowles and senior linebacker Marvin Moody.

Ray broke state and school records by kicking 19 field goals this season (17 was previous state record and 14 was previous school record) and hit a 49-yarder to break another school record for distance.

“He gave us a chance to score anytime we got in the 40-yard line,” Bryant Head Coach Buck James said of his kicker. “That gives you a lot of confidence as a play caller to be able to do that. On defense, with his kickoffs, putting them in the end zone, teams started at the 20 or inside the 20. And punting, he had plenty of balls that he punted where he flipped the field, pinning them inside the 20-yard line.

“In a lot of ways, he was one of our best defensive players to go along with our special teams. He also led our team in scoring. He was a weapon in many different ways.”

Coates led the team with 51 receptions and led Saline County with 779 receiving yards, adding seven touchdowns and 15.3 yards a reception. Coates also ran for 174 yards and two TDs.

Read the rest in Friday's The Saline Courier.