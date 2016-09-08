Hornets have tough test

After edging rival Benton Panthers 10-7 in last week’s Salt Bowl to kick off the season, the Bryant Hornets have a heck of a test tonight. The Hornets host defending 7A state champion Fayetteville Bulldogs, a team that edged Bryant 30-24 in last year’s second round of the state playoffs. The Bulldogs haven’t lost much from their 12-2 campaign, are expected to win the 7A West and considered by many as the best team in the state.

“They’re a veteran football team in a lot of key areas,” Bryant Head Coach Buck James said. “They have an outstanding quarterback, they have big linemen. On offense they have a pretty good running game and a great passing game, which makes their running game even better.”

Fayetteville senior All-State quarterback Taylor Powell returns after a season of throwing for over 3,594 yards and 49 touchdowns

“They have one of the best quarterbacks in the state,” James said. “He’s a proven winner, so offensively they pose a lot of threats to us.

“This will be a big test for our defense. They’ll make you use the whole field. Our defense is really going to have to do a good job of not only covering the pass threats, but also contain the run game. They’re very good at both.”

The Hornets did a good job of bending but not breaking against the Panthers last week as Bryant gave up over 350 yards, but just seven points, using outside speed to stuff Benton’s run game.

“It’s a great measuring tool for our football team,” James said. “If these guys are the best team in the state, we get to see where we’re at and see what they look like. That’s a lot of plusses for a Week 2 ballgame. You get better by playing better football teams and our schedule is definitely full of that.”