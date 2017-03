The Central No. 6 seed Bryant Hornets will begin the 7A State Tournament today when they face off with the West No. 3 seed Van Buren Pointers at 2:30 p.m. at Van Buren High School. The Benton Lady Panthers, the West No. 6 seed, will take on the East No. 3 seed Mountain Home Lady Bombers in the first round of the 6A State Tournament today at 1 p.m. at Lake Hamilton High School in Pearcy.