Hornets over .500 after victory

The Bryant Hornets soccer team improved to 5-4-1 overall, 2-3 in the 7A Central Conference, with a 5-1 win over the Cabot Panthers Tuesday at Hornets Stadium in Bryant.

“We played well and got most of what we wanted from the night,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said. “We were dominant going forward and had three good opportunities in the first 10 minutes.”

The Hornets had their first breakthrough with a header from senior Angel Rodriguez and fellow senior Brian Resendiz made it 2-0 with a goal for the two-goal lead at the half.

Cabot 2, Bryant 1

The Bryant Lady Hornets fell to 5-6 overall, 1-4 in the Central with a 2-1 loss to the Cabot Lady Panthers on Tuesday in Bryant.

“We played a hard game and fought for it the whole time,” Lady Hornet Coach James Paul said.

The Lady Hornets led 1-0 at the half as junior Jessica Butler scored the goal with the assist coming from sophomore Rachel Studdard.