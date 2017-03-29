Hornets pick up 1st Central win

Bryant's Martin Ramirez competes in a 3-1 win over Central on Tuesday. STEVEN LOVELL/Special to The Saline Courier
By: 
Tony Lenahan
Sports Editor
Wednesday, March 29, 2017
BRYANT, AR

The Bryant Hornets soccer team picked up their first 7A Central Conference win on Tuesday, defeating the Central Tigers 3-1 at Hornets Stadium. The Hornets improve to 4-4-1 overall, 1-3 in league play.
“We were good defensively and kept possession well in the first half,” Bryant Coach Rick Friday said.
Scoreless at the half, the Hornets would take a 3-0 lead with a goal from Ramon Aguilera, and then two more from Brian Resendez to give Bryant the “good cushion,” according to Friday.

