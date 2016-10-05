Hornets qualify for state with 5th-place Central finish

The Bryant Hornet golf team placed fifth in the 7A Central Conference Tournament Tuesday at Centennial Valley Country Cub in Conway. Cabot took the conference title with a 304, Catholic and North Little Rock tied for second with a 320, Conway (325) fourth and Bryant was fifth with a 337.

The Hornets advanced to today’s 7A State Tournament round and currently sit in seventh as Fayetteville (7A West) leads with 291.

Bryant’s Drew Darbonne led the Hornets with an 81 on the day. Scott Schmidt followed with an 82, Tanner Caton an 85, Landon Allison an 89 and Brendon Morton had a 97.