Hornets rock Catholic

The Bryant Hornets had no trouble with the Catholic Rockets on Tuesday in the opening game in the 7A Central Conference. With this past Friday’s game with Northside postponed due to inclement weather, the Hornets routed the Rockets 65-32 Tuesday in Little Rock.

Senior guard Romen Martin scored 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter the Hornets would lead 24-7. Bryant put up another 24 points in the second quarter to put the game well out of reach as the Hornets led 48-18 at the half.

Bryant (12-2, 1-0 Central) started the second half on a 7-0 run to go up by 37 points and the starters didn’t play the rest of the game.

Mount St. Mary’s 51, Bryant 37

The Bryant Lady Hornets led 10-8 after the first quarter in Tuesday’s game against the Mount St. Mary’s Belles in Little Rock, but would ultimately lose 51-37 in the 7A Central opener. Bryant falls to 2-10, 0-1, while the Belles improve to 7-7, 1-0.

The Belles led 18-15 at the half and increased their lead to 28-21 after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Hornets 23-16 in the final quarter.

“We gave up some transition stuff,” Bryant Coach Brad Matthews said. “Our kids played hard. They competed hard until the end and kept fighting. We gave up some transition stuff in the third quarter. What was a two- to three-point game became a nine-point game.