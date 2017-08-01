Hornets roll to season-opening win

The Bryant Hornets pose with their first-place trophy after taking the top spot at the Simmons Bank Invitational in El Dorado on Monday. Bryant took the tournament championship by eight strokes. From left is Landon Allison, Brendon Morton Drew Darbonne, Clayton Harbour and Scott Schmidt. Special to The Saline CourierThe Benton Lady Panthers were just one shot from claiming the Simmons Bank Invitational in El Dorado Monday. From left are Allie Rasberry, Abbey Lee and Kaylee Fisk. Special to The Saline CourierThe Benton Panthers show their second-place hardware after finishing runner-up in the Simmons Bank Invitational in El Dorado on Monday to begin the season. From left are T.J. Capel, Brendan Little, Regan Jones, Drew Chilton and Parker Wilson. Special to The Saline Courier
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
EL DORADO, AR

Saline County represented well at the first golf tournament of the season. At the Simmons Bank Invitational, the Bryant Hornets ran away with the tourney shooting a 297, while the Benton Panthers also shot great for second with a 305. The Benton girls just fell shy of a tournament championship, falling by just one stroke to Lakeside for second with a 296. The Bryant girls fielded just two players and didn’t qualify for a team score.
“It was a great team effort,” Bryant Coach Steve Griffith said of the win. “All five guys were in the 70s. Our kids had a great day and it’s good to see our kids continue to play well.”
Senior Drew Darbonne led the way for the Hornets on the day shooting an even par-72, while junior Brendon Morton was right behind with a 73. Senior Scott Schmidt and Landon Allison both shot a 76 to round out the scoring as the top four scores are counted on the boys’ side. Junior Clayton Harbour also posted an excellent score with a 78.

