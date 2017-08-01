Hornets roll to season-opening win

Saline County represented well at the first golf tournament of the season. At the Simmons Bank Invitational, the Bryant Hornets ran away with the tourney shooting a 297, while the Benton Panthers also shot great for second with a 305. The Benton girls just fell shy of a tournament championship, falling by just one stroke to Lakeside for second with a 296. The Bryant girls fielded just two players and didn’t qualify for a team score.

“It was a great team effort,” Bryant Coach Steve Griffith said of the win. “All five guys were in the 70s. Our kids had a great day and it’s good to see our kids continue to play well.”

Senior Drew Darbonne led the way for the Hornets on the day shooting an even par-72, while junior Brendon Morton was right behind with a 73. Senior Scott Schmidt and Landon Allison both shot a 76 to round out the scoring as the top four scores are counted on the boys’ side. Junior Clayton Harbour also posted an excellent score with a 78.