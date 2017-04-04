Hornets shut out Panthers

The Bryant Hornets would top the Benton Panthers 3-0 in a rivalry game Monday at Panthers Field in Benton. Bryant sophomore Will McEntire had a no-hitter through four innings and would pick up the win, while junior Myers Buck pitched two scoreless innings for the save as the duo gave up just two Panther hits in the win.

“That’s something that’s been our Achilles’ heel is those close games,” Bryant Coach Travis Queck said. “We’ve been preaching, preaching, preaching about finishing, so I’m very proud of what Mac (McEntire) was able to do and Buck to give us that opportunity.”

McEntire gave up zero runs in five innings pitched, walked four batters and hit two more, striking out three for the win, while Buck gave up one hit and struck out one in two scoreless innings.

“Mac hung in there,” Queck said. “It wasn’t his greatest performance, it wasn’t his worst performance, but it was good enough and it was an opportunity for us to see him mature a little bit.

“That’s what I kept telling him is throw it to that mitt. Force them to hit the ball. (Coby) Greiner ran down that ball to end the game. Our guys are making plays behind him. There’s no need to get behind in counts. There’s no need to dibble-dabble here, just attack them.”

McEntire gave up his only hit after he walked Benton junior leadoff Drew Chilton and senior Coltyn Lane singled to left field to break up the no-no with two outs in the fifth inning. It was Lane’s second game in three tries which he broke up a no-hitter, singling in the seventh inning against Sheridan last week.