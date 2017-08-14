Hot check writer tops SCSO's most wanted list

A local woman now tops the Saline County Sheriff's most wanted list, according to Saline County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Casady.

Habitual hot check writer Lisa Thomas, who also goes by the names Lisa Bradshaw and Lisa Welch, owes nearly $10,000 in hot check restitution, according to Casady.

After serving time in with the Arkansas Department of Correction in 2016, Thomas was suspected of issuing more hot checks only weeks after her release, Casady added.

He is now warning all Saline County merchants to be cautious when receiving checks as payment and to be on the lookout for Thomas.

“She is well known to our office after having been sent to prison five times in the past 12 years for hot check, forgery and theft of property offenses," Casady said. "The last time was a 15-year sentence in December 2014 for felony hot checks. She was released late last year and within weeks of being released from prison the defendant began writing hot checks again to unsuspecting merchants.”

Thomas is believed to be driving a new black Nissan Altima with tinted windows.

She is currently out on parole, but has not been reporting to her parole officer, Casady said.

“I take hot check and forgery cases seriously, our Saline County merchants are hardworking people trying to make an honest living and these crimes cost merchants money and result in higher prices to the rest of us,” Casady said. “It is an unusual step for us to send a press release before the defendant is arrested, but this thief shows no remorse, and is a financial threat to merchants."

Anyone with information on Thomas' whereabouts is encouraged to call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5608 or Investigator Luke Smith at 501-315-7767.