Humane Society assists with rescue efforts in Louisiana

Saline County Humane Society representatives have returned to the local animal shelter in Bauxite after making an emergency trip to Louisiana to assist with a rescue operation that began with pets displaced by severe flooding.

Ann Sanders, director of the local shelter and president of the society, said the dogs and cats that were brought to Saline County are available for adoption starting today.

"Things changed a little when we got there," Sanders noted. "We ended up transporting 38 animals, but a shelter in Memphis was able to take 12 dogs, so we drove back through Memphis and delivered those dogs to them.

"You have to remain flexible when working in a disaster," Sanders explained.

The Bauxite shelter at 7100 Bauxite Highway is open for adoptions today until 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

After that, the shelter will be closed to the public until Wednesday when it will be open from noon to 4 p.m. through the following Saturday.