Humane Society to host drive-thru shot clinic Saturday

The Humane Society of Saline County is hosting a drive-thru shot clinic Saturday at Harmony Grove High School in Haskell.

Both cat and dog owners are encouraged to attend the event to make sure their furry friend is up-to-date on rabies and annual shots.

The event is set from noon to 4 p.m.

Cost for both animals are $10 per shot. Bordetella shots also are available for dogs.

For more information, email wehelpanimals@aol.com, or call 501-557-5518.