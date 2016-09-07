Humane Society to host drive-thru shot clinic Saturday
By:
Josh Briggs
Wednesday, September 7, 2016
HASKELL
The Humane Society of Saline County is hosting a drive-thru shot clinic Saturday at Harmony Grove High School in Haskell.
Both cat and dog owners are encouraged to attend the event to make sure their furry friend is up-to-date on rabies and annual shots.
The event is set from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost for both animals are $10 per shot. Bordetella shots also are available for dogs.
For more information, email wehelpanimals@aol.com, or call 501-557-5518.
