Illegal dump sites hinder group’s preservation effort

Illegal dumping sites are rapidly becoming a major problem in the Saline River areas that are opening for public, family-friendly recreation, according to Lynn Moore, who heads Saline Crossing Regional Park Recreation Area nonprofit group.

For the past few years, Moore’s group has been clearing and developing the area near and at the Old River Bridge.

“Our efforts to remove trash and keep this area presentable and sanitary are overwhelmed by the irresponsible acts by several people in the close proximity of Downtown Benton.” Moore said.

