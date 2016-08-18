Infiniti coming to Benton

Mayor David Mattingly and Susie Everett announced today that the Everett Infiniti dealership will be moving from Little Rock to Benton.

The dealership will be located near Kroger Marketplace, Mattingly said.

"It is a very good news for us and hopefully for the community," Everett said.

This will be the first luxury car line in Benton.

Construction is scheduled to begin in January and be completed by January of 2018.

"I am so proud of the Everetts," Mattingly said.

See Friday's edition of The Saline Courier for the full story.