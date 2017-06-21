Interstate widening, other projects set to improve roads

Currently there are three Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department road projects underway in Saline County with another set to begin as early as the end of 2017.

The stretch of U.S. 70 between Interstate 30 and Hot Springs is being widened to five lanes including adding a turning lane to make the route safer for drivers, according to Danny Straessle, public information officer for the department.

Between mile markers 123 and 126 on Interstate 30, the department is adding exits and on-ramps to increase access to the soon-to-be-constructed Bryant Parkway.

Straessle called the work on Arkansas 5 a 21-mile safety project. The department is widening the shoulders and adding rumble stripes. In some areas, workers are repairing the road with new asphalt.

“Anytime you can improve an existing highway, you make it better for residents to get from point A to point B more safely and efficiently,” Straessle said, noting that if it is safer and there will be fewer accidents to slow down traffic.

Either at the end of 2017 or beginning of 2018, Straessle said the department plans to start a project to widen Interstate 30 between Sevier Street and U.S. 70. He said it is really an extension of the same project in a way because both are working to make travel safer. The tentative finish date for the project is 2020.

The department plans to widen both sides of the interstate to three lanes each direction.

Bids will be submitted on the project and a contract awarded later in the year.

Funding comes from the Connecting Arkansas program which is paid for with a temporary half-cent sales tax approved by Arkansas voters in November 2012. Highway Department officials note that $1.8 billion has been set aside to upgrade major corridors in Arkansas.

