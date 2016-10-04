It's Never Too Late: Local seniors take pumpkin patch trip 13 years later

Baylee Hennigan, left, takes a picture of Morgan George on Monday as she holds a rabbit in the petting zoo area of Family Farm in Malvern. Both are seniors at Harmony Grove High School in Haskell. After a tornado canceled the Class of 2017’s pumpkin patch field trip in 2004, Westbrook Elementary School kindergarten teachers decided to give those students, now seniors, their trip. Twenty-eight seniors remain in the district from the 2004 kindergarten class. Photo by Sarah Perry/The Saline Courier.
HASKELL

Kindergarten field trips are some of the most memorable times, not only during elementary school, but throughout life.

During the fall, visits to the pumpkin patch stand out above many other outings.

However, of the last 28 graduating classes, this year’s Harmony Grove seniors have made up the lone group wondering what the feeling of picking a pumpkin is like as a youngster — until now.
With only 28 original seniors remaining in the district since kindergarten, they finally got the chance Monday to go to the pumpkin patch.

“This is my last year and they are seniors, so I thought ‘why not ask?’ and we went and had a great time,” said veteran kindergarten teacher Pam Henley.
Seniors and current kindergarteners and teachers visited Family Farm in Malvern.

Henley said she was approached a number of times by members of this year’s senior class about never getting to go to the pumpkin patch, prompting her to inquire about including them on this year’s annual trip.

“This has been 13 years in the making,” Henley said.

Thirteen years ago Haskell was struck with tragedy as a tornado ripped its way through the small southern Saline County community. It was Oct. 18, 2004. With hundreds of students back in class following the weekend break, four kindergarten classes were headed to the pumpkin patch.

After getting the OK from Superintendent Daniel Henley, students piled into two buses and headed for Greenbrier and a day surely to be remembered.
However, while the skies were clear north of Saline County, Haskell was trying to figure out what had happened.

