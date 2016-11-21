It's A Winner! Benton alderman wins annual vehicle raffle

Benton Alderman Kerry Murphy jumps out of his new 2017 GMC Acadia after successfully starting the engine at the annual Glitz & Garland event Saturday at the Benton Event Center. Murphy was one of 10 participants chosen from 500 ticket-holders to have a shot at winning the vehicle. Everett Buick GMC donated the vehicle. All proceeds from the three-day event benefit the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce and Saline Memorial Health Foundation.
Monday, November 21, 2016
BENTON

In addition to a seat on the Benton City Council, Alderman Kerry Murphy now has a seat in a 2017 GMC Acadia, courtesy of Everett Buick GMC.

Every year, at the annual Glitz and Garland shopping event, Everett Buick GMC gives people the chance to win a brand new vehicle with the purchase of a raffle ticket and every year Kerry Murphy buys two.
He says he does it mostly in support the Benton Chamber of Commerce and Saline Memorial Hospital.

So, for the last several years, Murphy has bought two tickets from Rick Bellinger at Riverside Grocery when he stops to eat. He did the same this year, purchasing two tickets about a month ago. He’s been content that his $200 contribution would simply be going to a great cause, until the evening of the 18th, when the owners of the 10 chosen tickets were notified.

For the first time, he was one of the final 10.

The next day, on the final night of Glitz and Garland, Kerry Murphy stood, with nine others, on the stage in anticipation of his turn to pick a key.

