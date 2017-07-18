Jase Robertson to speak at Benton fundraising event

Jase Robertson from the A&E television series Duck Dynasty will be speaking in Benton as part of a fundraising event for the Northside Church of Christ.

The event will take place Aug. 15 at the Benton Event Center. The VIP portion of the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with general seating following at 6 p.m.

The event will be catered by Riverside Grocery and Catering.

"This event will be an amazing evening and will provide the community with an opportunity to hear Jase speak and is sponsored by Supreme Fixture Company, Inc," said Chad Slaughter, spokesperson for the event.

As part of the event, there will also be a live auction which will include items such as a 3-day guided turkey hunt in southern Illinois, a guided duck hunt and overnight stay at Great River Lodge and Arkansas Duckmasters in Proctor and a weekend couples get away at Iron Mountain Lodge on Lake DeGray, Slaughter said.

Tickets are $50 for general seating which includes dinner and VIP tickets are $100. With a VIP ticket, attendees have the opportunity to participate in a backstage autograph session with Robertson.

Corporate tables are also available for $1,000 and include 10 VIP tickets.

For more information about this event, see Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.