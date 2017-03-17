J.C. Penney store in Benton to close

Two J.C. Penney stores in Arkansas are scheduled to close included a store located on Military Road in Benton. This store is one of more than 130 stores being closed across the country.

The other Arkansas store scheduled to close is located in Blytheville.

According to a release about the closure, the liquidation process will begin on April 17.

"We understand that closing stores will impact the lives of many hard working associates, which is why we have decided to initiate a voluntary early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible associates. By coordinating the timing of these two events, we can expect to see a net increase in hiring as the number of full-time associates expected to take advantage of the early retirement incentive will far exceed the number of full-time positions affected by the store closures,” said Marvin R. Ellison, JCP chairman and chief executive officer in a previous news release.