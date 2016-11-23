Judge lifts burn ban

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey has lifted a countywide burn ban. The ban was put in place Friday after weeks of minimal rainfall in the area and due to the risk of “extreme fire danger.”

Saline County was one of several counties across the state under such an order. Others included Garland County, according to the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

Several factors are taken into account before a burn ban is issued for the county, said Robert McGowen, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management.

Each day county officials receive an email from the Arkansas Forestry Commission noting the county’s risk for wildfires.

The county’s ranking changed from moderate to high risk on Friday.