Judge McCallister arrested Thursday in tax case

Saline County Circuit Judge Bobby McCallister was arrested Thursday by Arkansas State Police, according to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office inmate roster.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday after Special Prosecutor David Gibbons filed four criminal felony counts of failure to pay or file tax returns against McCallister at the Saline County Courthouse.

The inmate roster notes that McCallister was booked in at 3:20 p.m. and released 10 minutes later.

According to liens filed by the IRS in 2011, McCallister owes more than $104,000 in unpaid personal taxes.

