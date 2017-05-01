Kayaker's body recovered from Alum Fork

According to the Saline County Sheriff's Office, the body of an unidentified man has been recovered from Alum Fork, south of Lake Winona, in Paron after he became trapped in rushing water Sunday.

According to Lt. Jeff Silk, spokesman for SCSO, the man and two other individuals were kayaking when he became trapped.

According to one of the individuals involved, who asked not to be named, rescue attempts to free the man by the two kayakers were unsuccessful.

The man became trapped at about 2:15 p.m. The kayaker said he was able to get to the trapped man, but could barely hold himself out of the water while holding the man's head out of the rushing current. The kayaker added that a number of techniques were used to attempt the rescue, all of which were unsuccessful.

The kayakers called for help around 3 p.m., moments after the man died, according to the kayaker.

Between 5 and 6 p.m., the two kayakers decided to paddle down stream near 24,000 where they made contact directly with Arkansas Game and Fish officers after rescue personnel had difficulty locating the are of the incident. It was then that the two loaded their boats and gear and led officers back to the location of the incident, about a mile back up stream.

A command center was set up at the location where a swift water rescue team from Grant County determined an attempt to recover the trapped man's body would be too risky.

Silk said crews were able to see the individual in the water, but the water was raging to quickly and was too dangerous for anyone to reach him.

Personnel did not leave the area until Monday morning when the body was recovered, Silk added.

The incident is being investigated by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission as a boating accident. SCSO's Criminal Investigation Division also is investigating the incident due to it involving a fatality.

Silk said all accidental deaths in Saline County are investigated by CID.