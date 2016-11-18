Kimbrell announces retirement from Bryant district

Dr. Tom Kimbrell, superintendent of the Bryant School District, is stepping down from the post at the end of the current school year.

This decision was approved Thursday night in a meeting of the Bryant School Board.

As part of a meeting, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. After the board had reconvened in public session, it was reported that Kimbrell had informed the board that he would be retiring on June 30, 2017.

The closed session lasted slightly more than an hour.

During the open meeting, board member Scott Hart presented a motion to offer the superintendent’s position to current Deputy Superintendent Karen Walters. She accepted the offer.

“Since I plan to retire at the end of this school year, I wanted the faculty, staff and patrons of Bryant Schools to know now and not after the millage election on March 14, 2017,” Kimbrell said in a prepared statement. “This school district is on the verge of rocketing to the next level, and it needs an energetic and creative leader.”

Walters will be moving into the superintendent’s role in July.

“I believe this district will be in great hands under her leadership,” Kimbrell said.

He was hired as the Bryant superintendent in July of 2014.

Prior to his Bryant tenure, he served as the commissioner of education for the Arkansas Department of Education and superintendent in Paragould and North Little Rock.

Kimbrell graduated from the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with a minor in mathematics education. He earned his master’s degree and doctorate in educational leadership at Arkansas State University.

he district’s contract with Walters for the superintendent’s position has not been negotiated yet, said Devin Sherrill, communications director.