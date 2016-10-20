Lady Cardinals take runner-up

Up by a least three points in each set, the Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals couldn’t hold on to the leads as the Episcopal Lady Wildcats came back to sweep Harmony Grove 3-0 (22-25, 15-25, 18-25) Wednesday in the 3A South Conference finals at Episcopal Collegiate in Little Rock.

The loss snapped a five-match win streak for the Lady Cardinals (11-11) as Harmony Grove will compete in its first 3A State Tournament beginning on Monday in Paris. The Lady Cards will play Marshall at 4 p.m.

“We were the third seed so every game we won here was an upset,” Harmony Grove Coach Lynnea Wright said of the conference tourney. “It took all of our energy. We left it all on the court every single time and played extremely hard. But, they (Episcopal) were the better team and they showed it. We competed, we played with guts and I couldn’t be more proud of them. They did a great job.”