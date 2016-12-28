Lady Cards roll by Rison in opening round of Ouachita tourney

The Harmony Grove Cardinals had three players score in double digits Wednesday in a 59-41 victory over Rison in the opening round of the Ouachita Tournament.

Saline County's leading scorer Leighton Withers led Harmony Grove with 16 in the win, followed by Madison Mickle with 13 and Kylie Moore with 10.

The Lady Cardinals will take the court in round two 4 p.m. Thursday.

See Thursday's issue of The Saline Courier for the full article from today's match.