Lady Hornets play well in Gulf Shores

The Bryant Lady Hornets finished up play in the Gulf Coast Classic on Wednesday, going 2-1, and finishing 5-2 overall during the tourney for their seven games in three days of play, with their two losses coming against the top two teams in the tourney. On Wednesday, Bryant defeated Summit 8-4 and Hale County 4-0 before falling 4-2 to eventual champion Sumiton Christian. Bryant improves to 13-3 overall on the season.

“The two teams that beat us finished first and second so not bad at all,” Bryant Coach Lisa Dreher said of the tourney. “We faced competition we’d never see instate. We competed and were in all of those games.”

In the 8-4 victory, the Lady Hornets put up four runs in the first to get things started. Sophomore leadoff Regan Ryan singled to start and freshman Gianni Hulett sacrifice bunted her to second before sophomore Meagan Chism popped out to left field for the second out. But, junior Madison Lyles walked and junior Sarah Evans singled in Ryan for the 1-0 lead. Senior Macey Jaramillo would increase that lead times four as she popped a 3-run homerun to left field for the 4-0 lead after a half inning.