Lady Hornets win 5th straight

The Bryant Lady Hornets won their fifth straight game on Tuesday, taking down the Conway Lady Wampus Cats 9-3 at Lady Hornets Field in 7A Central Conference action. Junior Raven Loveless had a heck of a game going 1 for 3 with a homerun and didn’t give up any earned runs in four innings for the win in the circle.

The Lady Hornets upped their record to 17-3 and are currently ranked third in the state according to maxpreps.com. Bryant jumped on the Lady Cats scoring four runs in the first two innings.

In the bottom of the first, junior Regan Ryan walked and was sacrificed to second by freshman Gianni Hulett. Sophomore Meagan Chism reached on a bunt single to send Ryan to third and she scored on junior Sarah Evans’ single to left field for the 1-0 lead. Freshman courtesy runner Olivia Orr scored on the next play on senior Macey Jaramillo’s single to right for the 2-0 lead after one.

Conway 2, Bryant 1

The Bryant Hornets baseball team fell for the third straight time on Tuesday, losing 2-1 to the Conway Wampus Cats in 7A Central Conference play. Bryant falls to 12-7 on the year and 4-3 in the Central after starting 4-0 in league action.

The Hornets trailed 1-0 after a Wampus Cat RBI single in the top of the fourth, but would tie things up late in the bottom of the sixth inning. Senior Seth Tucker singled to start the inning and stole second before senior Cameron Coleman knocked him in with a single to left field for the 1-1 game.