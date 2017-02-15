Lady Miners fall in 1st round

The Bauxite Lady Miners’ season came to an end on Tuesday when the Ashdown Lady Panthers topped them 44-40 in the first round of the 7-4A District Tournament.

“We had a chance there at the end down by two,” Bauxite Coach Cody Lambert said. “We got a good look at it, but missed it. We competed hard. Lauren (Bainter) was in foul trouble for most of the game. Not having one of our biggest players in there for most of the game really hurt.”

Bauxite led 11-6 after the first quarter and 21-18 at the half as junior Shelby Chavers hit three 3-pointers and had 11 of her team-leading 18 points in the first half.

“Shelby Chavers played really well, but we only had four kids who scored,” Lambert said. “We had some unforced turnovers but they really competed well, so I was proud of them. We got beat by a good basketball team.”

But, the Lady Panthers would pick it up in the second half to get the win and a spot in the South Regiinal.

“We battled,” Lambert said. “They had runs and we came back. We made runs and they came back. It was a good basketball game. I was really proud with the way they competed.”