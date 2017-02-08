Lady Miners wallop Wildcats

The Bauxite Lady Miners went on the road to defeat the Episcopal Wildcats 54-29 on Tuesday night.

The Lady Miners jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and never looked back. Bauxite had six different players record points in the first quarter of play as they finished the opening quarter with a 16-7 lead.

Head Coach Cody Lambert was pleased with the offensive performance that he saw in the first half.

“We really expected them to play more zone,” Lambert said. “They played mostly man. We did a good job of finding the open girl.”

The Lady Miners (14-11) defense suffocated the Wildcats in the second quarter. They only allowed three points to Episcopal as they created turnovers and forced the Wildcats into taking bad shots. Their offense kept it going with 12 points in the quarter. Senior Sydney Oliver put up six second-quarter points as the Lady Miners were all over the Wildcats 28-10 at halftime.

EPISCOPAL 46, BAUXITE 39

The Bauxite Miners fell on the road to the Episcopal Wildcats 46-39 on Tuesday night in Little Rock.

The Miners started the opening quarter hot, as they jumped out to an early 4-0 lead. Episcopal would then hit a 3-pointer and it would be a back-and-forth battle from there. A 3-point shot from Junior Graham Chenault would cap off the first quarter for the Miners as they started the second quarter with a 11-7 lead.

Head Coach Andy Brakebill liked how the Miners could still run their game plan, even though they had a player who missed the game due to an illness.

“We came in here a man down, but our guys still tried to executed our game plan,” Brakebill said.