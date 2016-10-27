Lady Panthers downed in 2nd round

After defeating the Jacksonville Lady Red Devils 3-0 in the first round of the 6A State Tournament at Lake Hamilton High School Tuesday, the No. 4 West seed Benton Lady Panthers ran into a tough team Wednesday in the second round. The East No. 1 seed Marion Lady Patriots would sweep the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-14) to end Benton’s season.

“They’re a good team,” Benton Coach Brandy Chumley said. “Obviously we didn’t play our best. I think it would have been a different ballgame … we couldn’t get it to Rylea (Brimhall) enough. We couldn’t get it to our hitters, and just early on we made too many mistakes. We hit it out.