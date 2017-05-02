Lady Panthers notch bid to state with rout

The No. 3 Benton Lady Panthers (18-11) secured a trip to the 6A State Tournament on Monday at home with a 10-0 rout of No. 6 Russellville, a team that has a storied history against the Saline County squad.

Having played some monumental games against the Cyclones, including an unforgettable semifinals match in 2014, Monday belonged the the Lady Panthers once again.

Head Coach Heidi Cox sent Madi Lancaster to the circle and she did not disappoint, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking a trio of Russellville bats.

Benton's offense broke out the sticks, racking for 14 hits with Emme Edmondson posting a perfect 4-for-4 showing, driving in two and scoring a couple as well.

Bre Langford, 2014's finals hero, added three hits, two RBIs and a two runs in the win.