Lady Panthers notch bid to state with rout

Benton senior Emme Edmondson fouls off a pitch in the Lady Panthers 10-0 rout of the Russellville Lady Cylcones Monday in the first round of the 6A West Conference Tournament. Edmondson went 4 for 4 in the victory. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier Benton senior Madi Lancaster throws a pitch in a 10-0 shutout over the Russellville Lady Cyclones on Monday in the first round of the 6A West Conference Tournament in Benton. Lancaster gave up just three hits in the shutout. Benton junior Rylea Brimhall takes a throw from the catcher before tagging out a runner attempting to steal a base in a 10-0 win over the Russellville Cyclones Monday in Benton. TONY LENAHAN/The Saline Courier
By: 
JOSH BRIGGS
Editor
Tuesday, May 2, 2017
BENTON, AR

The No. 3 Benton Lady Panthers (18-11) secured a trip to the 6A State Tournament on Monday at home with a 10-0 rout of No. 6 Russellville, a team that has a storied history against the Saline County squad.
Having played some monumental games against the Cyclones, including an unforgettable semifinals match in 2014, Monday belonged the the Lady Panthers once again.
Head Coach Heidi Cox sent Madi Lancaster to the circle and she did not disappoint, tossing seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out three and walking a trio of Russellville bats.
Benton's offense broke out the sticks, racking for 14 hits with Emme Edmondson posting a perfect 4-for-4 showing, driving in two and scoring a couple as well.
Bre Langford, 2014's finals hero, added three hits, two RBIs and a two runs in the win.

Category: