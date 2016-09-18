Lake Norrell readying for annual fish fry fundraiser

Community residents and any visitors to the area are invited to attend an upcoming fundraiser for the Lake Norrell Fire Department.

The “all-you-can-eat” fish fry — the department’s only fundraising activities — will be catered by Rick Bellinger of Riverside Grocery. It is set for 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Lake Norrell Community Center, 5217 Lake Norrell Road.

The menu at the event will include catfish, shrimp, chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, hushpuppies, iced tea, lemonade and desserts.

The cost is $13 for adults and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and younger may eat free.

Justice of the Peace Barbara Howell, who represents the Lake Norrell area on the Quorum Court, invites county residents to attend the fundraiser. “Come out to eat and help support a wonderful volunteer fire department,” Howell said. “We have a great time at this event every year,” she added. Howell is an enthusiastic supporter of the fire department, which assisted her personally when her family home burned several years ago.

