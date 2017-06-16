Lane closure announced for Saline County highway

By: 
Josh Briggs
Managing Editor
jbriggs@bentoncourier.com
Friday, June 16, 2017
BENTON

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, one lane of U.S. 70 between Saline and Garland counties will be closed today as construction crews continue with the $78.5 million widening project.

The highway is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2018. More information, visit www.ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.

Category: