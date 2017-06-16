Lane closure announced for Saline County highway
Josh Briggs
Friday, June 16, 2017
BENTON
According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, one lane of U.S. 70 between Saline and Garland counties will be closed today as construction crews continue with the $78.5 million widening project.
The highway is being widened to two lanes in each direction with a continuous center turn lane. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2018. More information, visit www.ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.
