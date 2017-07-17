Lane closures expected this week on U.S. 70

According to the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department, lane closures are expected beginning Tuesday on U.S. 70 from State Highway 88 to 10 Mile Road as crews continue to widen the roadway.

The closure will occur Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Flagging operations will control traffic within the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes during construction, including U.S. 270. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in the work zone at reduced speeds, and speeding fines double within the work zone.

The widening project, which is estimated to cost $78.5 million, is expected to be completed late next year.