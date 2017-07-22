Late innings end Everett's season

The Benton Everett Buick GMC senior American Legion team’s season came to an end on Saturday in the loser’s bracket game of the Senior American Legion State Tournament at Warrior Field in Conway. Tied 3-3 with Arkadelphia after seven innings, Arkadelphia scored six runs in the eighth inning to secure an 11-6 victory and end Everett’s year. Benton fell to Paragould Glen Sain GMC 9-7 in 10 innings Friday in the first round.

On Saturday, Arkadelphia took a 1-0 lead after the first half inning on an error, but Benton responded to take the lead in the bottom of the frame. Leadoff man Tristan Hutchinson walked to start, went to second on a passed ball and came around to score on Grant Rambo’s RBI single to tie things at 1-apiece. Rambo went to second a balk and would eventually score on a balk for the 2-1 Everett lead after one.

Arkadelphia tied things at 2-2 in the top of the second, but again Benton responded. Playing small ball, Jacob Levart singled and went to second on Logan Black’s sacrifice bunt. Levart eventually scored on Braden Carman’s RBI ground out for the 3-2 lead.

Read the rest in Sunday's The Saline Courier.