Legislative breakfast rescheduled for April 7

The final legislative breakfast set for Friday has been postponed.

The breakfast has been moved to April 7 because several people had scheduling conflicts and would be unable to attend, said Gary James, president and CEO for the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The legislative breakfast provides an opportunity for local residents to hear from area senators and House of Representatives members about events taking place in the current session of the Arkansas General Assembly.

James added that he feels that legislators will be able to give a better wrap-up of the session during the April event.

The breakfast will take place in the Health Education Building at Saline Memorial Hospital. The building is located to the left of the main hospital entrance.

Breakfast will be served starting at 6:30 a.m. and the program will follow at 7.

The event will be sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.