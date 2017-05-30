LEST WE FORGET: Saline County honors those who gave all

Saline County residents marked Memorial Day on Monday in tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom’s cause.

David See, commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2256, led the observance on the lawn of the Saline County Courthouse.

The ceremony opened with the presentation of the colors by the Benton Police Department Honor Guard, followed by an invocation by the VFW chaplain, Virgil Hobbs.

Leading the presentation of wreaths at the various monuments was Velma Smart, president of the VFW Auxiliary.

See gave the principal address at the event, noting that on Memorial Day “we honor our fallen” and adding that “we must also embrace patriotism and pride.”

Referring to the beginning days of the observance, he encouraged its continuance.

“On this day, forever consecrated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express sincere reverence,” See said.

Referring to the various monuments at the site which commemorate the fallen of various wars, he said, “These represent the resting place of many departed comrades who served in all wars.

“Wherever the body of a comrade lies, there the ground is hallowed.”

See noted that “our presence here is in solemn commemoration of all these men — an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty, to their courage and patriotism. By their services on land, on sea and in the air, they have made us their debtors — for the flag of our nation still flies over a land of free people.

“As long as two comrades survives so long will the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead …

“Millions of men and women have selflessly answered the call of nations in need. Throughout our history they have fought for numerous reasons: to mend America’s wounded spirit, to restore the strength of the free world, and to free the world from tyranny, oppression, cruelty and evil.

“Today we pay tribute to those heroic patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice, who bravely rose up and fought for something greater than themselves, protecting a home to which they never returned. We honor their service, mourn their loss and remember the families they left behind.’

See pointed out that “on this hallowed day, we must remember there has been no other nation … none whose sacrifice has been greater than ours … none who has given so much to afford freedom for others.

“The sacred ground at Arlington and our cemeteries France, Belgium, Hawaii and the Philippines remain a somber testament to the steep price of achieving and maintaining freedom around the globe.”

See encouraged young people to try to understand “the true cost of freedom,” adding that “we honor the dead by helping the living and caring for those who have returned from the wars.”

He challenged each person present to leave with a renewed commitment to “do all we can to help those who have done so much for us and asked for nothing in return.

“ … May we find comfort in knowing their lives were not lost in vain and remain forever grateful for having given us the greatest gift on earth — freedom.”

The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps.