Lightning strikes former nursing facility in Benton
By:
Josh Briggs
Friday, July 14, 2017
BENTON
According to the Benton Fire Department, lightning struck a vacant facility located at 3300 Military Rd. in Benton. Lightning struck the area of the building's roof gutters, according to BNFD. Firefighters were able to quickly handle the situation and all responding units are now back in service.
Original story : According to reports, a possible fire was caused by lightning striking a business at 3300 Military Road.
