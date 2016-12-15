Lillian Street completed on time, under budget

Lillian Street was officially opened this week after being under construction for months.

The budget for the street renovation was $1.2 million, and the project was completed “slightly below” the estimated budget and on schedule, said Mayor David Mattingly.

The cost and timeline for the project were more than a usual road improvement because of the condition of the road.

“Because of its age — it’s its 50-plus years old and the condition of the subsoil having never been treated appropriately for stabilization — along with the way the utilities, specifically the sewer, was run back in those days, there were some issues that had to be remedied early on,” Mattingly said.

Chris Helmich, president of H&H Excavating explained that the ground under the concrete was unstable. This information was included in the original bid for the project, but he said he did not expect the entire project to be unstable.

To stabilize the soil, the construction crew had to dig out the soil and then place fabric and rock underneath. The type of repair is not uncommon, he said.

See the full article in today's issue of The Saline Courier.