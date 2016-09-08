Linebackers key for Cardinals vs. Cobras

The Harmony Grove Cardinals (1-0) are still beaming from a blowout 49-17 victory over Bauxite (0-1) in Week 1.

However, despite playing well to open the season, Head Coach Paul Calley said this week’s practices have not been as crisp as he would like.

“This is a trap game for us,” Calley said. “Coming off of a game like the (Saline River) Showdown and playing as well as we did, I hope our guys don’t have a false sense of security and are not over confident.

“That is what we tried to address this week.”

Week 2 draws a former 5-3A Conference foe in Fountain Lake. Now in the 7-4A, the Cobras are coming off of a 35-21 nonconference loss to the Pottsville Apaches.

With that said, Calley is not taking anything away from the Garland County foe.

“Playing at Fountain Lake is tough,” Calley said. “I am sure their home record over the last eight years is really, really good. They haven’t lost many. I know they are young and had a really good group of seniors last year and most of their starters graduated.

“But they are still big and still have some talent. They are going to be very well-coached.”

Fountain Lake is 25-12 at home since 2010 and is yet to lose more than two games in front of a home crowd in that timeframe.

The Cardinals last played the Cobras in 2013, the last of four straight meetings, dropping all tilts by a combined 191-63.

Cobras Quarterback Hunter Bryant suits back up for the Snakes after taking snaps in nearly half of last year’s contests, including a Week 9 start against Mena.

Bryant completed 50 percent of his passes in 2015 and owns a 40 time of 4.8 seconds. In junior varsity play, the senior led his team to a 5-1 record.