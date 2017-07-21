Local doctor on trial in child death case

A local doctor is being sued in a civil case regarding the 2011 death of child.

According to a complaint filed Oct. 2, 2014, Dr. John Baka allegedly failed to administer proper medical care to infant Peyton Owens immediately following birth at Saline Memorial Hospital, resulting in severe brain damage.

Peyton died in 2011.

The 10-day trial began Monday before Saline County Judge Gary Arnold and is scheduled to conclude July 28.

