Local poker pro takes WSOP Circuit event, wins $145k

Former Benton poker professional Mike Cordel captured his second largest win today, defeating Alex Queen in the Horseshoe Baltimore main event, netting himself $145,171 in the No-Limit Hold

em match.

The tournament victory also gives Cordel his third World Series of Poker Circuit ring.

Cordel's win comes nearly a year after he burst onto the WSOP scene with his $340,000 cash in last year's WSOP $1,500 No-Limit Hold'em 6-handed match in Las Vegas.

Monday's title also is Cordel's second top finish this year after winning much smaller tournament in March in Tulsa.

See Tuesday's of The Saline Courier for more information.