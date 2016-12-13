Lockdown lifted for Benton School District; escapee still loose
Josh Briggs
Tuesday, December 13, 2016
BENTON
According to a Benton School District official, the lockdown has been lifted.
The schools were placed on lockdown after an inmate at the Saline County Detention Center walked away from a work detail earlier today.
Authorities are still searching for the suspect, identified as Joseph Smith, 25, of Fordyce.
He is a white man, standing 5 feet and 10 inches with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen in the area of the Ralph Bunche Community.
