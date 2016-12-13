Lockdown lifted for Benton School District; escapee still loose

According to a Benton School District official, the lockdown has been lifted.

The schools were placed on lockdown after an inmate at the Saline County Detention Center walked away from a work detail earlier today.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, identified as Joseph Smith, 25, of Fordyce.

He is a white man, standing 5 feet and 10 inches with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of the Ralph Bunche Community.