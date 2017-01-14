Longtime poll worker dies at 94

Last November, on Election Day, Beulah Wright was asked when she planned to retire from her longtime service as a Saline County poll worker.

The then-93-year-old replied that “lots of people have asked me when I plan to retire, but I tell them I’m not. I’m waiting for the Lord to retire me.”

Evidently God felt that time had come and “Miss Beulah” — as most people outside the family called her — answered the heavenly call on Jan. 8. Her funeral took place Jan. 10 and she was buried next to her husband, J.H. Wright, whose passing had occurred in 1980. Burial was in Sharon Cemetery, located adjacent to Sharon Missionary Baptist Church, where Miss Beulah was enrolled on the cradle roll as an infant and spent the remainder of her life as an active member. A fellow poll worker this past November said Miss Beulah was known as “the energizer bunny because she keeps on going.

We can’t keep up with her.” One of the things she said she enjoyed most about elections were the contacts she made with many people she didn’t see any other time. This was so even though Sharon Church was virtually another home to Miss Beulah — her member ship there dates back to January 1939. However, since Sharon serves as the site for one of the county’s largest polling places, many beyond the church roll would visit it when elections are taking place. Miss Beulah was passionate about the importance of voting.

“Everyone should appreciate the honor and the privilege,” she said in a November 2016 interview. “I haven’t missed a time since I started voting,” she said. She pointed out that there was a time — not too long ago — when the task of a poll worker was much more demanding than it is today “because everything was on a paper ballot that had to be counted.”

“We were here till late into the night,” she added. “But now, when the polls close, we just lock up the box, someone takes it to the county clerk’s office and says ‘here it is.’” She couldn’t recall how many have served as president during her years of service, but said “there have been a lot of them.” When the polls officially opened at 7:30 a.m. on Election Day 2016, Miss Beulah had been in her place ready to work for about half an hour. Punctuality was important to her, she pointed out.

“I always said if I was going to wait till the service was half over, I just wouldn’t go.” Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said Miss Beulah will “certainly be missed by the people in his office. She was our bright and shining star for elections in this county. “She was working at the polls three years before I was born,” Curtis added. “Not only did she work at the election site, she would come up here with her daughter to pick up the equipment to go to the church.”

